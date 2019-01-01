Islands Without Cars: Michigan’s Mackinac Island, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Largely unchanged since Fort Mackinac was established on the island in 1870, Mackinac Island boasts a Victorian tranquility unlike anywhere else in the United States. The roads are run by horse and buggies, the local cuisine is centered around homemade fudge, and the views from the bluffs are infused with America’s historical mythologies. Tune in Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.