Over a thousand unique and beautiful islands dot Croatia's incomparable Dalmatian coast. In our search for islands without cars, we explored the tiny island of Zlarin (known for its beautiful coral) and the even smaller island of Krapanj, celebrated for its history of sponge harvesting.