Ireland with Michael: Waterford Treasures, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Michael visits various places throughout Waterford including Bishop’s Palace, the Museum of Silver, and the House of Waterford Crystal where he talks to skilled glassblowers about training to become masters of their craft. Waterford native, and singer Glenn Murphy performs the song “The Parting Glass.” He meets with the traditional music band Tulua and for a performance of polkas and reels. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.