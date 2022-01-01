Ireland with Michael: The Mad Dash, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In a wild compendium of sites around the country, Michael visits the shores of Loch Corrib at Ashford Castle, gets a lesson in making Guinness bread at the Ferrycarrig Hotel, tours the gorgeous Mount Congreve Gardens, and even meets the artistic director of Macnas, the creators of the fantastic puppet parades in Galway. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.