Ireland with Michael: The Land of Yeats, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

The episode begins in Sligo town, steeped in the history of Nobel Poet Laureate William Butler Yeats. Yeats’ scholar Susan O Keeffe discusses Yeats’ connection to the county, his importance in literature and his beautiful poetry in a tour of the Yeats Center, where Aileen Mythen sings “Down By The Sally Gardens” written by Yeats himself. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.