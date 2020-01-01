Introducing Ashley Holloway and Frank Chythlook to the KUAC Team

Ashley Holloway is KUAC’s new donor relations manager. Ashley grew up in Fairbanks and earned a business degree at UAF. She has worked at UAF for six years with the UA Foundation and College of Rural and Community Development and decided to apply at KUAC because of her love for the organization. “Working here with everyone is like family,” she said.

“I love my job and I love working with donors. I have so many ideas I can’t wait to try.” Her goals are to get to know the KUAC donors and share the love for KUAC with everyone. In her free time, Ashley enjoys sports, skiing, snowmachining, snowboarding and coaching her children’s sports teams. “I’m always up for adventure.”

Frank Chythlook is KUAC’s new corporate support manager. He grew up in the Bristol Bay community of Aleknagik and earned a broadcast degree at UAF. He has worked for several radio and TV stations and has been an on-call KUAC FM announcer for years. “I love public broadcasting,” Frank said. “If I could I would donate a lot of money to make it possible to stay on the air forever but this job is the next best thing, helping donors see our value and thanking them when they give.”

Frank wants to let businesses and organizations know that KUAC is a great way to spread their message. In his free time, Frank enjoys family time, hunting and camping.