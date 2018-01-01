Intriguing New, Short Additions Begin Friday on KUAC FM

“Beyond the Weather” will begin airing Friday during “Science Friday.” This new, two-minute feature provides perspective on weather trends and daily conditions we typically focus on. A cooperative production of KUAC and the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, “Beyond the Weather” taps the knowledge of longtime Alaska climatologist Rick Thoman for a longer range look at temperature, precipitation and wind, and the factors which drive them.

Also on Friday, KUAC FM adds “Birdnote,” which will air weekdays at 3:04 p.m. When not in the radio studio, Dwight Davis likes to go afield with his binoculars and watch birds. “Birdnote” is a result of his long-time interest in birds, a short feature about almost any aspect of bird life, from migration to coloration to birds in art to song.