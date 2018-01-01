Into the Woods with Kes Woodward: Episode 3, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Are artists born or made? Kes Woodward seeks to prove that making art is not a walk in the park, but a less-traveled journey Into the Woods. Challenging the idea that art is about painting pretty pictures of happy trees, Kes shows us that there is a far more complex side to art that we can all access. To prove it, he’ll take 3 total-beginners and mentor them in becoming artists over the course of 9 weeks. Tune in Saturday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.