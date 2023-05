Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music, featuring performances by Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Shemekia Copeland, Gregory Porter, Lizz Wright, José James, Hiromi, Marcus Miller, Ravi Coltrane and more. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.