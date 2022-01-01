Ingrediente: A Restaurant Uprooted, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Part cooking, part travel, part reality show, lngrediente is hosted by Michelin Star chef, Drew Deckman, now a Mexican himself, who opened his namesake restaurant eight years under a tree on an organic working ranch in the valley. The film crew was with Drew when the pandemic hit. The hardship and uncertainty that every restaurant worldwide faced was captured through Drew’s eyes. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.