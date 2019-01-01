Independent Lens: Wrestle, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Wrestle goes inside the lives of four members of the high school wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School – a longstanding entry on Alabama’s list of failing schools. Teammates Jailen, Jamario, Teague, and Jaquan show that needing a win can be about much more than just beating your opponent on the mat, as they face challenges that go far beyond a shot at the state championship. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.