Independent Lens: When Claude Got Shot, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In Milwaukee, a 15-year-old attempted to carjack law student Claude Motley and shot him in the face. Through multiple surgeries and catastrophic health care bills, the effects of gun violence upends Claude’s life. Yet he still finds himself torn between punishment for the young man and the injustice of mass incarceration for Black men and boys. Can he find mercy in his heart for his attacker? Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.