Independent Lens: The Providers, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Does your zip code determine your life? The Providers gives a very human face to the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, following three healthcare professionals who are doing everything they can to make a difference in northern New Mexico at El Centro, a group of safety-net clinics that offer care to anyone who walks through the doors.