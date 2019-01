Climb into Elvis’ 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip that traces the rise and fall of Elvis at a metaphor for the country he left behind. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Ethan Hawke, Chuck D and many more. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.