Independent Lens: The Bad Kids, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Located in an isolated and impoverished Mojave Desert community, Black Rock Continuation High School is one of California's alternative schools for at-risk students. Every student there has fallen so far behind that they have little hope of earning a diploma at a traditional high school — Black Rock is their last chance. But tireless Principal Vonda Viland and the teachers at Black Rock are on a mission to realize the potential of students who were deemed lost causes by the system.