Independent Lens: Served Like a Girl, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

A powerful and poignant look at a group of diverse female veterans as they transition from active duty to civilian life after serving tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Struggling with PTSD, homelessness, broken families, serious illness, physical injuries, and military sexual abuse, these inspiring women find ways to adapt to the challenges they face through participation in the “Ms. Veteran America” competition. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.