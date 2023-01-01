KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

Give Now to the KUAC Friends Group
You are here: Home / Television / Independent Lens: Love in the Time of Fentanyl, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Independent Lens: Love in the Time of Fentanyl, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Independent Lens: Love in the Time of FentanylAs deaths in Vancouver, Canada reach an all-time high, the Overdose Prevention Society opens its doors—a renegade supervised drug consumption site that employs active and former drug users. Its staff and volunteers do whatever it takes to save lives and give hope to a marginalized community in this intimate documentary that looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.