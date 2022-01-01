Independent Lens: Hazing, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hazing is a widespread, far-reaching practice fueled by tradition, secrecy, groupthink, power, and the desire to belong in fraternities and sororities on college campuses across the U.S. Filmmaker Byron Hurt embarks on a deeply personal journey to understand the underground rituals of hazing, revealing the abusive lengths college students will go to fit in. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.