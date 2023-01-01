Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction. After 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.