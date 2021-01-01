Independent Lens: A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

For over 50 years, the NFL has employed cheerleaders – women who are lifelong athletes expected to both maintain a peak physical condition and fulfill extreme beauty standards. Many of these athletes have been historically underpaid, with some earning as little as $5 an hour, while others are never paid a salary at all. A Woman’s Work chronicles the journeys of cheerleaders from the Oakland Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, each of whom put their careers on the line to take legal action and fight for fair pay. Tune in tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.