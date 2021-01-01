Independent Lens: 9to5: The Story of a Movement, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

When Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5,” she was doing more than just shining a light on the fate of American working women. Parton was singing the true story of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s. Their goals were simple – better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment – but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.