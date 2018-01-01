In Tune: The Ben Tucker Story, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

In Tune – The Ben Tucker Story follows the life of Jazz bassist Ben Tucker. After a career in advertising and recording in New York, Tucker purchases WSOK AM Radio and moves to Savannah GA in 1972. Steeped in the culture and music of the city, and scored to Tucker’s final album, Sweet Thunder, the film explores his commitment to unite the community and revive the city’s once great Jazz scene. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.