In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

People from all across the country use self-shot video, photos and text to share how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting their lives. All types of people around the country, across age, race, gender identity, income, ability and geography, will take us into their homes and communities to reveal what’s changed — and what hasn’t as we navigate how these extraordinary times have affected all of us. Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.