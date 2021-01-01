In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

This dazzling music special celebrates the holidays and highlights the seasonal décor at the White House. Featuring special remarks by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and First Lady Jill Biden, actress Jennifer Garner will serve as the program host, which will also include performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service, and the United States Marine Band. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.