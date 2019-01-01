In Money We Trust?, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

In a narrative that begins in ancient times and takes us to the present day, In Money We Trust? explains how, 2,500 years ago, the invention of money provided a shared measure of value that facilitated trade and cooperation between strangers. Sound, trustworthy money has throughout history fueled great human achievement – from the emergence of philosophy to the high-tech revolution. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.