In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: Musica Sin Fronteras, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

When it comes to music, there are no borders. Immerse yourself in a Pan-American musical journey starting with Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” performed by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, narrated by legendary Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully. Hear Colombian singer-actor Carlos Vives sing “La Tierra de Olvido” and “La Gota Fria.” Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.