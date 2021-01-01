In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: Fireworks!, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A Hollywood Bowl summer is never complete without fireworks. In this episode, we bring the party home to you with Katy Perry appropriately singing her hit “Firework,” the “little orchestra” Pink Martini performing classical, pop, and jazz — all while singing in 15 languages, flamenco singer Diego El Cigala, Dudamel leading the LA Phil in Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.