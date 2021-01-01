If KUAC Enriches Your Life, the Fall Fundraiser is a Great Time to Show Some Love!

Since 1962, KUAC FM has educated, informed and entertained Alaskans, and since 1971, KUAC TV has done the same. We are still here today, and while we are graciously housed at UAF, our funding is largely dependent on our listeners and viewers. We appreciate every donation that ensures continuation of the valuable programming we provide. From Oct. 23-31, we’ll be asking for your financial support. We’ll have a few in-house volunteers on the air to enliven the event, but as the pandemic continues, we’ll use an off-site call center rather than our traditional phone banks.

Visit our giving page or call 907.474.5822 to donate during this special time of year. Thank you!