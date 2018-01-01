Iconic Vision: John Parkinson, Architect of Los Angeles, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Iconic Vision tells the story of John Parkinson, the architect who created many of Los Angeles’ most iconic structures, including City Hall, The Coliseum, Union Station and Bullocks Wilshire among many others. The son of an English mill worker, he arrived in North America in 1883 with a toolbox and $5. When he died in 1935, he had inspired over $100,000,000 in construction projects in L.A. alone. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.