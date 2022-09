Teatro dell’Opera Rome’s production of Bellini’s I Puritani features a stellar cast including Jessica Pratt as Lady Elvira Valton and John Osborn as Lord Arturo Talbot. This love story is set during the violent conflict between the Royalists and the Parliamentarians, led by the Puritan Oliver Cromwell, during the English Civil War in the mid-17th century. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.