Homeless at the End, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Where do the homeless go when suffering at the end, in the uneasy space between life and death? “Homeless at the End” offers a rare glimpse into the lives of formally homeless people as they struggle to come to terms with the end of their lives, and shows the need for a greater understanding and compassion for the terminally ill homeless as they face the end of life. Shot in a raw and intimate style, “Homeless at the End” tells the very personal stories of homeless residents’ final months and days in a unique hospice setting, Utah’s The INN Between. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.