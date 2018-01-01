Homeless at the End, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Homeless at the EndWhere do the homeless go when suffering at the end, in the uneasy space between life and death? “Homeless at the End” offers a rare glimpse into the lives of formally homeless people as they struggle to come to terms with the end of their lives, and shows the need for a greater understanding and compassion for the terminally ill homeless as they face the end of life. Shot in a raw and intimate style, “Homeless at the End” tells the very personal stories of homeless residents’ final months and days in a unique hospice setting, Utah’s The INN Between. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.