Join us on Christmas Day for these Holiday Specials on KUAC FM!

The Thistle & Shamrock Presents “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”, Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM



Cerys Matthews is Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. One reviewer wrote: “Dylan’s words are so deliciously descriptive to begin with, and Matthews’ lilting Welsh accent, and deep understanding of the culture illuminates them further. Her love of Dylan’s poetry shines throughout, and serves to make it accessible to a wide audience.” Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

A Hollywood Holiday Saturday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



Lynne Warfel, host of Saturday Cinema, takes listeners on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood’s most cherished Christmas-themed movies. Selections feature scores from “Scrooge, the Musical,” “A Muppet Christmas Carol,” “The Polar Express,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and more.

Selected Shorts: Holiday Hurdles Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 p.m. on KUAC FM



In Selected Shorts: Holiday Hurdles with David Sedaris, audiences are invited to reimagine holiday rituals. Selected Shorts’ late host and founder Isaiah Sheffer is featured as the reader of Tobias Wolff’s “Powder,” in which a pre-Christmas snowstorm provides an adventure for a father and son. In Allegra Goodman’s gentle borrowing from an O’Henry classic, a long-established couple discover they can surprise one another; Dana Ivey and Michael Cerveris read “Gifts of the Jewish Magi.” And David Sedaris says English writer Jeanette Winterson captures the city to a T in “Christmas in New York,” a modern fairy tale with just a hint of magic, performed by Richard Masur.

A Mountain Stage Holiday, Saturday, Dec. 25 from 5-6 p.m. on KUAC FM



From the heartfelt to the humorous, Mountain Stage looks back at the songs and stories that remind us of this special time of year. Larry Groce hosts.