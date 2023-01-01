Historian Manisha Sinha discusses the historical significance of America’s evolution during the period of Reconstruction following the Civil War, which saw a transformation of the American nation from a slaveholding republic into an interracial democracy, all alongside the rise of industrial capitalism and the violent and ambitious conquest of the West. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.
You are here: Home / Television / History with David Rubenstein: Manisha Sinha, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV