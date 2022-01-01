Hiding In Plain Sight: Resilience (Part 2 of 2), Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

This series takes a look at the experiences of young people living with mental health conditions with a focus on the importance of awareness and compassion. This series will shine a light on what life looks like for these young people as well as for the parents, teachers, friends, and healthcare providers in their lives. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
