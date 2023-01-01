Hidden Aegean, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Travel expert Peter Greenberg explores hidden gems of Turkey’s Aegean coast, including Bodrum, Izmir, and the ancient city of Troy. Activities include walking among the ancient ruins and artifacts in Troy, learning to weave “double knot” carpet, how to make screaming eggplant, olive oil tasting, and emptying nets from the sea to cook the day’s catch, in this case eel. Wednesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.