Healthy Heritage Kitchen – Kwanzaa Edition, Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hosted by Wilbert Jones, a Chicago based chef and food product developer will demonstrate how to prepare healthy recipes for Kwanzaa. Many ethnic American communities suffer from diet related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. The holiday season provides little relief. This program introduces some simple substitutions that viewers can use to lighten up their holiday culinary celebrations. Tune in tonight at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.