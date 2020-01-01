Hayao Miyazaki: 10 Years with the Master: No Cheap Excuses, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

At age 72, Miyazaki takes on a new challenge — his first film about a historical figure, the highly-acclaimed 2013 film The Wind Rises. Bringing the film from concept to reality is a long and difficult journey. In the process, Miyazaki grapples with tough questions about issues such as aging, and the meaning of making animated films in a turbulent time. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.