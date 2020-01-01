Hayao Miyazaki: 10 Years with the Master: Go Ahead – Threaten Me, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sparks begin to fly as Miyazaki and his son Goro, an up-and-coming director, work on the 2011 film From Up on Poppy Hill. In the final stretch of work on the film, the 2011 Tôhoku earthquake and nuclear disaster rock Japan and leave the team in shock. Amid power outages, they decide they must pause their work. That’s when Hayao puts his son’s resolve as a director to the test. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.