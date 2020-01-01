Hayao Miyazaki: 10 Years with the Master: Episode 1, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the genius of Japan’s foremost living film director. Hayao Miyazaki is the creator of some of the world’s most iconic and enduring anime feature films, including Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro and the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.