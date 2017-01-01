Harmonies for Healing: Under the Streetlamp, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Harmonies for Healing: Under the Streetlamp is a two-part docu-series about the transformative power of music to affect positive change in the lives of individuals and their communities. The series follows nationally lauded singing group Under the Streetlamp as they launch a singing competition to find talented vocalists with compelling stories to share. The goal is to form a “super group” of singers who will then perform with the acclaimed quartet in a live concert. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.