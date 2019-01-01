Hard Words: Why Aren’t Our Kids Being Taught to Read? Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

For generations, educators have fought about how kids learn to read and what that means about how they should be taught. Now, there is definitive evidence from neuroscience on how the brain learns to read and it suggests very different approaches to reading instruction than those that are commonly found in schools. This APM Reports documentary explores why the reading science is not making its way into American classrooms – or teacher preparation programs – and what can be done about it. Listen Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.