Hao's A Village Teacher is Sunday's Opera on KUAC FM

Hao’s A Village TeacherWe’re excited to present a Mandarin-language work by Chinese composer Hao Weiya titled A Village Teacher, likely the first time the production has been heard on US radio! Zhang Yi conducts. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.