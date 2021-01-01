Hanukkah Lights to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah, Monday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show’s 30-year archive and picked their favorite stories: “Hanukkah Gelt” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “How To Spell The Name Of G-d” by Ellen Orleans, “Of Love and Latkes” by Lia Pripstein, and “Erev Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe. Tune in Monday at 2 on KUAC 89.9 FM.