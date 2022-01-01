Hanukkah Lights, Monday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show’s 30 year archive and picked their favorite stories: “Hanukkah Gelt” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “How To Spell The Name Of G-d” by Ellen Orleans, “Of Love and Latkes” by Lia Pripstein, and “Erev Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe. Tune in Monday at 2 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.