Settle in Sunday at noon for Hansel & Gretel (English language version). Hansel and Gretel was written by 19th-century composer Engelbert Humperdinck, who described it as a Märchenoper (fairy-tale opera). This Metropolitan Opera presentation was originally performed Jan. 6, 2018. Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.