Handel’s Messiah, Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

Music of the Golden Ages, with local host Bob Fischer, presents Handel’s Messiah in its entirety. This year’s holiday performance will be by members of the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra and the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Great Britain, conducted by Rene Jacobs. The Freiburg Baroque Orchestra is considered one of the world’s finest baroque ensembles.

Georg Friedrich Handel composed the music for his oratorio “Messiah” during a 3-week period in the summer of 1741. The first public performance took place in Dublin on April 13, 1742. It became Handel’s most popular work. Handel conducted the oratorio more than 70 times during his lifetime. Handel wrote the work for a small orchestral ensemble and modest choral forces. The current trend in performances of Messiah leans towards that direction, in order to replicate the original “Handel experience.” Enjoy this masterpiece Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.