Handel’s Messiah, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Narrated by Jane Seymour this docudrama tells the story of George Frideric Handel, how he was discovered in Halle, Germany at age nine, and his meteoric rise to celebrity composer at age 18. With more than 42 operas on three continents, Handel was a prodigious musical genius. And while many of his musical works have endured, his most notable composition, and one that's investigated with most detail, is his oratorio Messiah.