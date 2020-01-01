Hacking Your Mind: Living on Auto-Pilot, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Follow host, Jacob Ward, from the farthest corners of the globe to the inside of your mind as he sets out to discover we are not who we think we are. We imagine our conscious minds make most decisions, but in reality we go through much of our lives on “autopilot”. And marketers and social media companies rely on it. Hacking Your Mind offers you an autopilot owner’s manual. Tune in Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.