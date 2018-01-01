Gutes Essen: Good Eating in German Russian Country, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Prairie Public’s newest documentary that celebrates the food culture of the Germans from Russia who emigrated to south central North Dakota beginning in the 1880s. Visit the kitchens of ten local North Dakota cooks who make strudels, sauerkraut, kartoffel-kurbis strumbas, fleischkuechla, borscht, rahmnoodla, pickled beets, stirrum, knoephla soup, and kuchen. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.