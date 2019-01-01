Growing Native Alaska: People of the North, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

All across Alaska, Native cultures have depended on the abundant natural resources found there to support their families, cultures and way of life. Now these resources are growing scarce, and the people who have relied on them for centuries have to find new ways to adapt. Growing Native visits some of the many communities engaged in this familiar struggle – the struggle to maintain their traditions and way of life, while continuing to prosper in a constantly changing world. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.